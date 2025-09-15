Absentee ballot deadline Sept. 18 for Homewood Ward 3 runoff

Voters in Ward 3 have until Thursday, Sept. 18, to apply for a regular absentee ballot ahead of the city’s only municipal runoff.

The race between John Manzelli and Chris Lane will be decided Tuesday, Sept. 23, at the Homewood Public Library. Both advanced after the Aug. 26 election, when Manzelli led the field with 633 votes and Lane followed with 454. Because no candidate received a majority, the two moved to a runoff under city rules.

Absentee ballot deadlines

Sept. 18 — last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot

Sept. 22 — last day to apply for an emergency absentee ballot

Sept. 23 — runoff election day

Absentee applications can be downloaded here or picked up in person at City Hall, 2nd floor City Clerk Office, 2850 19th Street South.

Completed ballots may be returned in person to the clerk’s office or mailed to: Attn: City Clerk, 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, AL 35209.

About the candidates

Manzelli, chair of theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, has campaigned on redevelopment, transparency and support for the arts. Lane, founder of local produce distributor C Lane Company, has emphasized fiscal responsibility, communication and small business support.

Both say they are committed to working with Mayor Jennifer Andress and City Manager Glen Adams as Homewood transitions to a new council-manager form of government.

Ward 3 voters will decide the seat on Sept. 23, with polls open at the Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road.