'A Night at the Oscars' gala to benefit Mitchell’s Place

Mitchell’s Place will host “A Night at the Oscars: An Evening in Casablanca” on Saturday, March 14, from 6-9 p.m. at The Country Club of Birmingham.

Presented by Medical Properties Trust, the evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction before guests enjoy dancing and live music from the Rock Candy Band. The event will also include a gourmet plated dinner, an inspiring program and a live auction.

Allen Meisler, co-founder of Mitchell’s Place, and board member Phil Pickett will serve as co-hosts for the evening. Christie King will return as auctioneer.

Proceeds from the event will support Mitchell’s Place, whose mission is to provide comprehensive, research-based services for children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

Individual tickets start at $225. For more information or to register, visit mitchellsplace.ejoinme.org/2026.