A look ahead at 2023: Sidewalk projects, city manager study among 2023 goals

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vehicles on Broadway Street wait at the traffic light at Green Springs Highway in Homewood on Dec. 13. The city of Homewood will soon add sidewalks to connect Broadway Street, Green Springs Highway and Lakeshore Drive. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The intersection of Mecca Avenue and Highland Road in the Edgewood neighborhood of Homewood on Dec. 13. Sidewalks are coming to Mecca Avenue sometime in 2023, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky said. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Karry Jones, Homewood Fire Department. Depending on ALDOT’s timeline, the diverging diamond interchange project could begin in 2023 at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 65 in Homewood. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Homewood High School parking lot looking toward the practice field July 15. Additional parking is planned for the high school in 2023. Prev Next

By the end of the year, the city of Homewood will see a few new sidewalks, as well as a possible recommendation for a new form of government.

Other notable projects include a pocket park on Saulter Road, a revamping of Reese Street and a change in the city’s ambulance service.

In the school system, Homewood City Schools will focus on renovations, parking projects and continuing professional development.

City outlook

Mayor Patrick McClusky said the Green Springs Connector project should be complete during the first quarter of 2023.

That project includes installing sidewalks from Broadway Street to Lakeshore Drive and will connect residents in the area with the city’s existing sidewalk network, McClusky said.

Sidewalks will also be constructed on Mecca Avenue sometime during the year’s first quarter, he said.

On Reese Street, City Council President Alex Wyatt said the road, which is currently a one-way street, will see its width reduced to make room for sidewalks, lighting and some parallel parking spaces. The project will allow that part of Homewood to connect to 18th Street, Wyatt said.

The city is working on wrapping up Shades Creek Greenway’s second phase, expanding walking options in the Lakeshore area, and will also wrap up 18th Street South soon, McClusky said. Still to be done on 18th Street is the landscaping, installation of light poles and some other finishing touches, McClusky said. That project should be done by mid-January, he said.

The city is also planning a pocket park for Saulter Road, which is slated to include green spaces, climbing structures and a playground. For more information on that project, read the story in this month’s paper.

Wyatt said the city is still working with ALDOT to determine the timing of the Interstate 65/Lakeshore Drive diverging diamond project, intended to ease traffic congestion by creating a diverging diamond that crosses traffic to the opposite side of the road at the bridge, allowing drivers to turn left onto I-65 without stopping. It will also allow vehicles approaching Lakeshore from the interstate off-ramps to merge into traffic without waiting for a light.

A timeline for that project is unknown.

The city is beginning work on stormwater improvements on College Avenue and is awaiting information from a stormwater survey to create a prioritization list for other improvement projects, Wyatt said.

In addition to city projects, the city recently entered into a contract with Lifeguard Ambulance Service to ensure dedicated ambulances could serve the city’s residents and cut down on long response times.

A widespread staffing shortage had led to wait times that were too long, and a need arose for the city to have its own ambulances, as opposed to using regional providers who answered calls and ran transports across multiple counties.

Lifeguard plans to offer one 24-hour ambulance and one 12-hour ambulance, Lifeguard Regional Director Josh Spencer previously said. Those two ambulances will both be fully staffed by Lifeguard, Spencer said, and there could be more ambulances added if the need arises.

The initial contract is for a three-year period at a cost of $328,500 per year, increasing 3% each year. There is a max extension term of two years should the city opt into it, said City Clerk Melody Salter. The contract can be paid in monthly installments.

In addition to staffing, Lifeguard handles all of the billing. Residents will still call 911, which will go through the city’s dispatch center. Those calls will then be directed to Lifeguard, Spencer said.

In 2023, the city will also look forward to continued economic growth and development. Plans are in the works to replace the current Piggly Wiggly with a new, larger store on the same lot, along with renovations to Cameron’s Corner, the shopping center adjacent to Piggly Wiggly. In West Homewood, while few details are known, there are plans to renovate and bring new development to the former Econo Lodge property, along with new businesses like Social Taco coming into the city.

While the city has created two entertainment districts in Edgewood and downtown Homewood, respectively, Wyatt said there are no plans right now to apply for a third entertainment district. The council previously discussed adding one in West Homewood but would have to obtain state legislature approval before voting on whether to create a third district. The two existing districts have done well and there hasn’t been an increase in crime, Wyatt said.

City manager study

Last summer, following a promise made on the campaign trail, McClusky asked the council to form committees to study a new form of government, one that would potentially see Homewood hire a city manager or administrator.

The city currently has a mayor/council form of government, which assigns to the mayor the day-to-day responsibilities of the city while the council serves as the legislative branch of the city. Homewood’s 11-member council is also the largest in the state of Alabama.

There are several options for the city to consider:

Council/manager: This is the form of government in Vestavia Hills, where the mayor votes as part of the council and represents the city for ceremonial purposes, while the city manager carries out day-to-day duties of the city. The city council is responsible for hiring the city manager.

Mayor/council/manager: This is the form of government in Mountain Brook, where the city manager may be dismissed with a two-thirds vote of the council, which can also vote to change the form of government. The manager handles the city’s administrative duties, save for hiring and firing the police and fire chiefs.

City administrator: This is the form of government in Hoover, where the mayor serves as the chief executive officer and hires a city administrator, who works for the mayor and handles some of the administrative duties of the city.

Committees have been formed to investigate the ramifications and pros and cons of each form of government. Meetings are held regularly and are open to the public.

McClusky said his hope is for the study committee to bring everything to the council by mid-year, for the whole council to start deliberations on their recommendations. By the end of the year, he is hopeful that the council will make their recommendation to the public.

Depending on what that recommendation is, it may require a vote of the public. Hiring a city administrator would not require a vote, but shifting to a city manager form of government would, and the city might require a referendum being placed on the ballot by legislators in Montgomery, McClusky said.

City Schools

In the city school system, Superintendent Justin Hefner said the system identified three “broad goals” as part of their five-year strategic plan, which was implemented during the current school year: a focus on learning, student and staff wellness and student development.

The system is working on achieving those goals, Hefner said, including continuing professional development for teachers and expanded career-technical education opportunities for students.

The new year will also see projects such as the addition of parking at Homewood High School and renovations to Waldrop Stadium.

Hefner said the system is focused on creating “multi-tiered systems of support” for staff and students, along with improving transitions from elementary school to middle school and from middle school to high school.