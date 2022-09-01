A light touch: The Bell Center offers new infant massage program

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bell Center

When a newborn has an extended stay in the NICU, pain is the first sensation of touch they feel due to procedures such as testing and blood drawing.

A new research-based infant massage class at The Bell Center allows parents to introduce positive sensations of touch to their newborn children.

The center’s new program, My Family and Me, teaches new parents touch and handling techniques and sensory strategies that facilitate infant regulation, which is how a baby reacts to their environment, according to a press release.

The program is designed for children who have spent time in the NICU, experienced a challenging birth or have a diagnosis that puts them at risk for developmental delay.

The program is a seven week parent-child class that is held throughout the year.

For more information contact mmoses@thebellcenter.org or jlamb@thebellcenter.org