A Homewood Halloween: a local guide to making the most out of this fall

× Expand Homewood Library Trunk-or-Treat Homewood Library Trunk-or-Treat

No one does Halloween quite like Homewood. From hundreds of witches throwing candy for a good cause to picture-perfect family events, here are some ways to go all-out this season.

Homewood Witches Ride. Join hundreds of Homewood witches as they ride across the city, cackling and throwing candy for locals on Sunday, Oct. 26. This annual event follows a designated route and will end with a special fall festival at The Edge in Homewood. All proceeds from the ride benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Center at UAB, which funds research for rare types of cancer. Visit the event website to register or learn more.

The Edge Homewood Witches Ride afterparty. Cool down after a night of howling and cackling with drinks and good vibes at the exclusive afterparty located at The Edge in Homewood. This event is free for the community and will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Trick or Treat at the Homewood Public Library. The Homewood Public Library returns with its annual trick-or-treat festivities on Friday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wear your best costumes, bring the biggest candy bag you can find and trick or treat across all library departments.

Frank N Steins at Cahaba Brewing. Join Libby’s Friends, a local nonprofit that aims to ease the financial burden of those living with disabilities, and Southern Home Structural Specialists to enjoy cold brews, hot dogs and community on Saturday, Oct. 25.

LOCAL GOODIES IN HOMEWOOD

Grab a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite local coffee shop and check out these great shops to find all things fall — and don’t forget the festive treats.

Cookie Fix in Homewood has a seasonal rotation of fall-themed cookies and returning flavors. Get in on this warm, gooey action with signature flavors such as crispy chocolate pecan, five-star walnut, Game Day blondies and more. Cookie Fix is at 2854 18th St. S. and is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Blended Bungalow has everything you need to spruce up your home with fall favorites. From cute porcelain lamps to orchid pots, you can get lost in the variety of cozy fall décor. The shop is at 1925 29th Ave. S. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sims Garden is a local favorite, historically known for its annual scarecrow contest. In addition to the contest, the garden also offers a pumpkin patch, mums and special events featuring its famous “fall mix” locals can’t get enough of.

If you’re going for the spooky-yet-eclectic vibe this year, Antique Market on Linden has you covered. Expect timeless, vintage pieces perfect for creating the ultimate haunted house aesthetic. Located at 2828 Linden Ave., the shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pink Tulip Clothing’s new fall selection has officially dropped for the season. Choose from casual dresses, midi skirts and tops. Pink Tulip Clothing is located at 2848 18th St. S and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COSTUMES GALORE

Discover the best places to find — or create — the perfect Halloween costume.

Spirit Halloween is a go-to spot for all things costumes. You can find just about everything — from dead cheerleaders to your favorite Pokémon character.

King’s Home Thrift recently opened in Homewood and offers a selection of Halloween costumes and decorations for the family.

Chains such as Hobby Lobby, Target and Walmart also have great costumes for a reasonable price.

TRICK-OR-TREAT HEADQUARTERS

Bring the kids to some of the locals’ picks for “best candy” and “best decorated” neighborhoods. Edgewood is known for being charming and walkable. Rosewood is safe, accessible and full of trick-or-treaters. Oxmoor Road is known for fun, decorated houses.

BEYOND THE BLOCK

Atrox Factory in Leeds is a popular haunted house attraction, known as the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Southeast. The haunted walkthrough opens on Friday, Oct. 3. Tickets begin at $30. Visit www.atroxfactory.com.

Conjure Haunted Attraction is Birmingham’s newest haunted house, located downtown. It features a frightful walk-through, Halloween supply shop and monthly rave events.

The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden will be open through Nov. 2. Families can enjoy hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, live entertainment and a variety of food and crafts. Visit greatpumpkinpatch.com.

Helena Hollow runs Oct. 3-31 and offers more than 25 farm activities along with six acres of pumpkin picking. Visit helenahollow.com.

FUN FOR THE KIDDOS

Hoots and Hallows at the Birmingham Zoo takes place on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This daytime event features candy and magical moments with the beloved wildlife at the zoo.

Flicks Among the Flowers is a beloved event hosted by the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This free event will feature a screening of Casper. Bring the family and a lawn chair and enjoy a great movie among the flowers on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

HIDDEN GEMS

The Homewood Public Library is hosting a Thrift Store Ghost Painting class on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Transform old thrift store paintings into spooky new masterpieces by adding ghosts, pumpkins and other Halloween elements.

Hall Kent Elementary Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy hallway trick-or-treating and lots of family fun.

Essentially Glowing Homewood Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, at noon. Families can look forward to food, drinks, live music, crafts, shopping and a chili cook-off.