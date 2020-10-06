McClusky wins election for mayor

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Election Runoff Patrick McClusky shakes hands and hugs supporters at the Grocery Brewpup after McClusky defeated Chris Lane in the race for mayor in the municipal runoff election on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Election Runoff Patrick McClusky thanks supporters and campaign staff after defeating Chris Lane in the race for mayor in the Homewood municipal runoff election at the Grocery Brewpup on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Election Runoff Jennifer Andress greets Patrick McClusky with a hug at the Grocery Brewpup after McClusky defeated Chris Lane in the race for mayor in the municipal runoff election on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Election Runoff Patrick McClusky hugs his wife, Leah, at the Grocery Brewpup after McClusky defeated Chris Lane in the race for mayor in the municipal runoff election on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

Ward 3 City Council Representative Patrick McClusky will be the new mayor of Homewood.

Out of 4,826 total votes, McClusky received 2,727 votes (57%) at the Oct. 6 runoff election. His opponent, Chris Lane, received 2,099 votes (43%).

McClusky said he wasn’t sure how the election would turn out. Runoff elections typically don’t have as much participation, he said — however, the Oct. 6 election had about as many voters as the Aug. 25 election.

“The people of Homewood just showed up,” he said. “I’m humbled by their decision, and I’m excited. I’m ready to get to work.”

Lane said he’s “not missing a beat” and will continue attending all City Council meetings and committee meetings.

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Chris Lane Chris Lane speaks to his supporters on runoff Election Day, Oct. 6, at Soho Social in Homewood, Ala. Chris Lane was defeated in the election for mayor by Patrick McClusky.

“I hope the best for Patrick,” Lane said. “I hope he follows my platform, because he ran on a lot of my platform. I think he will do very well for the city.”

Two City Council seats were also on the ballot. Andrew Wolverton won re-election in Ward 2 with 487 votes out of 919. Nick Sims will be a newcomer on the council in Ward 3 — he received 649 votes out of 1,205.