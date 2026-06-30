Homewood events guide: July 2026

BLOOD DRIVE

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events

Details: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive, accepting donations from anyone who is healthy and eligible. Most donations take about an hour.

SIDEWALK SALE

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: July 25, 10 a.m.

Web: homewoodchamber.org

Details: Sponsored by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, the 2026 Sidewalk Sale is an opportunity for businesses to line the sidewalks in front of their shops with discounted merchandise. Many of the businesses will have items discounted up to 75% off.

RETRO RUN

Where: 2839 18th St. S.

When: July 25, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $40

Web: trakshak.com

Details: The Trak Shak Retro Run 5K will have a dueling theme of retro country music and southern rock. A local band named Redwood will play before and after the event. Participants are invited to show their versions of retro country or southern rock ideas. There will also be a costume contest. The contestant with the most entertaining costume will be spotted at the finish line and must run the entire 5K to compete. The winner will be picked by crowd reaction as everyone is introduced and will win $100 cash. Each race participant will receive a race T-shirt and a running bib, which is their food and beer ticket.

QUESTION REALITEA

Where: The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S.

When: July 26, 1:30 p.m. tea party; 2:30 p.m. aerial and dance performance

Cost: $25

Web: facebook.com/events/the-dance-foundation/question-realitea-tea-party-aerial-dance-performance/817116324598987

Details: The Dance Foundation is holding a tea party with tea from Cha House, followed by an aerial and dance performance by Fireflyer Productions, a creative performance group based in Birmingham. Treats provided by Gem’s Granola.