5K benefiting first responders set for Oct. 30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress Paul DeMarco, Homewood Fire Chief Nick Hill, Janie Shelswell-White, Homewood Police Chief Tim Ross, Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress and Jeff Martinez of The Trak Shak stand outside The Trak Shak to promote the 5K benefiting police and fire.

A race that will benefit both the Homewood Police Department and Homewood Fire Department is set for Oct. 30 to show appreciation for the city’s first responders.

The Homewood First Responders 5K will begin at 8 a.m. in front of The Trak Shak, and will benefit the Fire Department, along with the Homewood Police Foundation, which supports the Police Department, said Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress.

The race will run by the main fire station and through downtown Homewood. There are different sponsorship levels are available, Andress said. Students from The Exceptional Foundation will be at the race, cheering on race participants, she said.

The event is the first of its kind, and Andress said it is possible the event will expand in future years.

Homewood citizens do appreciate their police and fire,” said Paul DeMarco, one of the event organizers.

The 5K gives them a chance to express their gratitude, he said, and it brings together the city’s love for racing and its first responders in one event.

McGruff the Crime Dog will also be at the event, according to the race’s Facebook page.

To register for the event, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/TheHomewoodFirstResponders5K.

More information about the race can be found at the event’s Facebook page, Homewood First Responder 5K.

The cost to register is $30, and anyone with more questions can also email homewoodpolicefoundation@charter.net.