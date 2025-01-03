5 changes for 2025: Walkability

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Lakeshore trail, a popular exercise path in Homewood, was extended past the intersection of Green Springs and Lakeshore. The project was one of the first initiatives in the plan to make Homewood more walkable in 2025.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Homewood in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including projects to improve walkability around the city.

Homewood will see new sidewalks along the east side of Green Springs Highway from Broadway Street down to Lakeshore Drive. The sidewalks will then stretch around to Woodmont Drive.

The city will also celebrate the grand opening of the 1.4-mile extension to the Shades Creek Greenway. Smith said they are hoping to hold a ribbon cutting in February.

Homewood is also working on another connectivity project, creating a multi-modal facility project along Central Avenue, running behind Hero Donuts and Luca Lagotto, that will connect Central Park to Spring Park. Councilwoman Jennifer Andress said the project is going out to bid soon. Once completed, pedestrians should be able to walk, run or bike on the trail.

