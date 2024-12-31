5 changes for 2025: Interim city manager

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Homewood in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including a new city manager.

The city of Homewood posted a job opening for the interim city manager position on the city’s website on Dec. 13. The person hired will serve in the role from March 2025 to March 2026. In September, Homewood residents approved a referendum to transition to the council-manager form of government. The new government structure will go into effect in November 2025 when the new council and mayor are sworn in, and the city manager position will aid the city’s transition with eligibility to continue in the role, pending approval of the new administration.

The job description states that the city manager “acts as the municipal government’s chief executive and administrative head and is responsible to City Council for the proper administration of all affairs of the City.”

Job functions mentioned in the listing include directing department heads, preparing the annual city budget, planning and recommending future programs, referring requests and projects to the appropriate officials and communicating with both city council members and Homewood residents about city operations and policies.

The city is seeking applicants with related bachelor’s degrees and a minimum of five years of “executive level administration experience in a municipal or other related governmental agency environment.”

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 13 and should include a resumé, signed cover letter outlining qualifications, three professional references and a salary history and requirements. Email applications to City Clerk Bo Seagrist at Bo.Seagrist@homewoodal.org.