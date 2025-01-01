5 changes for 2025: Changes to the city government structure

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Homewood in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including changes to the city's governmental structure.

Entering into a council-manager government format in November will see Homewood’s five-ward, 11-member council reduced to four wards and five members, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president. The election for these new seats and the mayor will take place on Aug. 26.

To learn more and see a new ward map, visit cityofhomewood.com/new-govt-passed.