5 changes for 2025: Brookwood Village Development

× Expand Photo courtsey of Brookwood VIllage An aeriel view of the completed Brookwood Village, circa 1970s.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Homewood in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including the potential for development for the Brookwood Village complex.

After sitting vacant for the last few years, the once-bustling Brookwood Village complex may soon see some action.

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center has proposed a plan to renovate and convert the former Belk building into a roughly 135,000-square-foot medical office, and the city of Homewood’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposal in a meeting on Nov. 5.

The city has also recently entered an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with the city of Mountain Brook with respect to Brookwood Village.

The agreement would require the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans.

Council member Jennifer Andress, who represents Ward 5 and the area in and around Brookwood Village, said this is an effort that has long been in conversation, noting that both cities will "do what's best for the region."

Check out the rest of the articles in our 5 Changes for 2025 series here.