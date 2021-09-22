2nd annual Rescue Run to benefit Jimmie Hale Mission

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham.

The 2nd annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run will be Saturday, Oct. 9, benefiting the mission in its efforts to help men afflicted by homelessness in downtown Birmingham.

There will be a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run proceeding through Homewood, starting and finishing on 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South. The event begins at The Curve in Homewood, 1830 29th Ave. South.

Race attendees will receive a T-shirt and swag bag with goodies, and there will be post-race food items along with water and sports drinks. Event organizers will highlight Homewood restaurants and business specials.

Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run

WHERE: Starting and finishing on 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 9; Registration 6:30 a.m., 10K 7:45 a.m., 5K 8 a.m., fun run 9 a.m.

COST: The price is $35 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K and the fun run, and $25 for a virtual run registration

WEB: runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/jimmiehalemissionsrescuerun

The 10K starts at 7:45 a.m., and is a run-only option, with a time limit of 1 hour and 30 minutes so the streets of Homewood can be opened back up for traffic. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8 a.m., followed by the fun run at 9 a.m. An awards presentation will follow.

Parking is available in the Soho parking lot. A list of street closures can be found at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/JimmieHaleMissionsRescueRun.

Pets and strollers are welcome at the race but must remain with their owners and parents.

The Jimmie Hale Mission seeks to help men afflicted by homelessness through education remediation, job readiness and spiritual support. To combat substance abuse, the mission has shifted its focus from rescue to recovery.

“By addressing these deeper challenges, we can help our clients once again become self-sufficient and productive citizens,” the mission states.