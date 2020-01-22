2nd annual One Yard At A Time Gala set for Feb. 21

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lettermen of the USA. The Lettermen of the USA will host the second annual One Yard At A Time Gala at The Club on Feb. 21. × 2 of 2 Expand One Yard At A Time Gala information. Prev Next

The Lettermen of the USA will host the second annual One Yard At A Time Gala at The Club on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

This year’s gala will honor UAB football head coach Bill Clark and U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient Captain Gary Mike Rose. Both will be guest speakers during the gala.

The Lettermen of the USA is a nonprofit organization that unites former athletes, active and former coaches across the country. The coaches and former athletes help serve discharged and wounded veterans and former college players in need of assistance.

Public Relations and Special Events Coordinator Elaine Lyda said Lettermen of the USA helps in many different ways, including giving signed footballs to military veterans. She said the Lettermen of the USA has distributed more than 300 autographed footballs since 2011.

“The Letterman of the USA member network gives back to its communities by volunteering during natural disasters, helping feed the homeless at local shelters, supporting wounded veterans or simply giving an autographed football to someone who needs encouragement from one of their gridiron heroes,” she said.

Lyda said gala attendees will be able to participate in a silent auction with prizes that include a Daniel Moore canvas print, Alabama and Auburn ticket packages and travel packages to Tuscany and Ireland for a six-day, seven-night trip.

Former Alabama and Auburn athletes will be available for autographs, including Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett and many more unannounced former players and coaches.

For more information or to purchase tickets, which are $150, visit lotusa.org.