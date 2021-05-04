Homewood residents evacuate apartments after heavy rainfall

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandon Broadhead Residents of The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments are evacuated via boat after heavy rainfall and flooding May 4, 2021. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Kasey Rawlings. Shades Creek overflows into the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments complex on May 4, 2021. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Reidinger. Flooding on Kenilworth Drive in Homewood on May 4, 2021. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Cyndy Call Uncapher. "This is pretty devastating. I think I need to get out while I can," a voice is heard saying in a video Cyndy Call Uncapher posted to Facebook May 4, 2021. Prev Next

Heavy rains caused serious flooding in Homewood May 4.

At the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments complex, residents were evacuated via boat from their apartment units. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Battalion Chief Brandon Broadhead said there were no injuries.

“Homewood was hit hard by the storms today,” said Mayor Patrick McClusky in a post on Facebook. “The massive amounts of rain that fell in such a short period of time caused flooding in multiple residential and business districts. According to the reports, this was a 25 year storm that hit in less than two hours. Add in the aging and undersized storm water system, and you’ve got damage across the city.

“I’m committed, as I’ve said before, to bringing a request before the City Council for a city wide study of our storm water system to identify where our issues are, and systematically repairing and replacing them over the course of the next several years.”

Homewood City Schools will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, said Communications Director Merrick Wilson.

