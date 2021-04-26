One killed after suspect fleeing Vestavia Hills police crashes into traffic; suspect at large

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wylie Willis. First responders were on the scene at Lakeshore Parkway after a suspect fleeing the police crashed into traffic. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person was killed in a vehicular accident Monday night after a suspect fleeing from Vestavia Hills police officers crashed into oncoming traffic on Lakeshore Parkway in Homewood.

According to a press release from the Vestavia Hills Police Department, a VHPD officer initiated a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the Alford Avenue exit when the suspect fled in their vehicle. As the officer pursued the suspect, eventually exiting onto Lakeshore Parkway, he observed the suspect had crashed the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

The officer immediately stopped, rendered first aid to the victims, who were in a blue Jeep, according to a release from the Homewood Police Department, and requested medical attention. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene, heading towards the woods north of Lakeshore, triggering a multi-agency search. As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the suspect was still at large.

The Homewood Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the incident, according to the release.