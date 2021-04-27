Council struggles to reach agreement with Ed’s Pet World for sidewalk, public parking construction

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ed’s Pet World and the Homewood Barber Shop on 18th Street in downtown Homewood on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Homewood City Council has proposed adding sidewalks in front of both businesses. Photo by Erin Nelson.

In efforts to acquire temporary use of property to build sidewalks and add public parking downtown, the Homewood City Council was unable to reach an agreement with the owners of Ed’s Pet World, which is located at 2730 18th St S.

“I had expected to get a proposal from them (Ed’s Pet World) last week,” said City Attorney Mike Kendrick at the April 26 council meeting. “I received one this afternoon, late, and it’s not really what we ever talked about.”

This project is part of the city’s efforts to revitalize 18th Street and make a “complete street” — one with sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and public parking. The Ed's Pet World street renovations would add approximately two or three additional parking spaces, including one accessible parking space, said Council President Alex Wyatt. The project would not take away or invade the property, Kendrick said.

“We’re just simply asking their permission and authorization to allow us to build the sidewalks on the city’s property.”

Kendrick proposed a resolution to continue to negotiate with the Ed’s Pet World owners, and if an agreement can not be reached, to then authorize condemnation for temporary construction easements for the property.

The condemnation would be temporary, allowing the city to work on the pet store’s property, and then the land would go back to the owner.

“And we have to put it back in substantially the same or better condition,” Kendrick said. “It’s a very normal process when you’re building a public improvement project on our right of way. But in order to build that properly and safely, we have to have some time where we’re on private property to properly construct the sidewalks.”

The council passed Kendrick’s proposed resolution 9-0, which will allow Kendrick to continue negotiations. Wyatt clarified that the property will not be temporarily condemned if an agreement is met.

“I think everyone’s hope is that’s what will happen — that these negotiations will continue and will be fruitful,” he said. “But if not, this is a step that can be taken temporarily.”

Kendrick said he has been in contact with property owners on 18th Street throughout the month in regards to this project. Another property still in negotiations with the city is Homewood Barbershop. These negotiations have made progress, Kendrick said, but there are some terms that still need to be worked out.

“That’s hopefully going to be resolved here in the next couple of days,” Kendrick said.

Also at the meeting, Rep. David Faulkner presented a governor’s proclamation that commended Demetri’s BBQ and was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. The restaurant is now recognized as the oldest restaurant in Homewood continuously operated by the same family, Faulkner read from the proclamation.

“It continues to have the warm welcome from the Nakos family that was introduced 60 years ago,” he said.

The next council meeting will be May 10.