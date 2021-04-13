Council approves accessible parking spaces, new crosswalk

Two wheelchair-accessible parking spaces are coming to downtown Homewood.

The Homewood City Council approved spending not to exceed $10,000 on each accessible parking space at its April 12 meeting. These spaces would be on 29th Avenue at the new angled parking spaces in front of Urban Cookhouse and Real & Rosemary.

The council also approved a new crosswalk near Hall Kent Elementary School. The crosswalk would be located between 232 and 236 Hall Ave., which is at the end of the cut through for the neighborhood. Ward 2 Councilor Carlos Alemán said the Hall-Kent principal Kiana Coleman was in support of the crosswalk.

Proclamations

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky presented three proclamations at the beginning of the meeting.

Heather Cover, a Homewood librarian of 25 years, was honored for receiving the Alabama Library Association's Eminent Librarian Award. Edward Eggleston, a Homewood librarian of 20 years was honored for receiving the Alabama Library Association's Paralibrarian Award. Mayor Patrick McClusky presents a proclamation for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Heather Cover, a Homewood librarian of 25 years, was honored for receiving the Alabama Library Association’s Eminent Librarian Award. This award is bestowed upon librarians for exceptional and enduring contributions toward the development of library service in Alabama. It’s the highest honor that the Alabama Library Association awards.

Edward Eggleston, a Homewood librarian of 20 years was honored for receiving the Alabama Library Association’s Paralibrarian Award. This award is presented to an outstanding library employee in a support staff role who goes above and beyond the limits of the job title.

Last, he presented a proclamation for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In April 2020, there were 25,814 reported cases of child abuse and neglect in Alabama, McClusky said.

“Child abuse is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone,” he said, reading from the proclamation.

He proclaimed April 2021 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Homewood and urged citizens to recognize the month by dedicating themselves to improving the quality of life for all children and families.