Council accepts bid for Phase 1 of Green Springs Revitalization

The council accepted a proposal from Dunn Construction for Phase 1 road construction for the Green Springs Revitalization project at its March 8 meeting.

The item was originally budgeted for $2.25 million, said Finance Director Robert Burgett. Dunn Construction’s proposal was $2,415,842.05.

At a special called council work session last July, a representative from Kimley-Horn discussed some of the updates that Green Springs Highway would see under the revitalization project. The highway has had two vehicle travel lanes in each direction with a turning lane in the middle. The revitalization concept will narrow the four lanes of traffic from 12 feet to 11 feet to make room for a median with greenery and trees in the middle. The concept also includes 5-feet-wide bike lanes on each side of the road with room for a buffer between the bike lane and vehicle travel lane in some portions.

At the March 8 City Council meeting, the council also:

Accepted a report from the Homewood Chamber of Commerce that Chamber Director Meredith Drennen gave at the March 1 Finance Committee meeting. She said ribbon cuttings have picked up speed in Homewood. “The pickup in that kind of activity is a really good sign, so we’re pleased with that,” Drennen said. Councilor Barry Smith asked Drennen if it looked like the annual Taste of Homewood event would happen this year, and Drennen said she hopes there will be a possibility for the event to happen in June. She also said the chamber’s renewal income is “pretty much on par with pre-pandemic.”

Accepted a bid from Hiller Fire Protection of $28,588 for city-wide fire system maintenance. “It’s how we maintain the sprinkler system for every building in Homewood,” said Fire Chief Nick Hill at the March 1 Finance Committee meeting.. “A long time ago, we realized when we were doing inspections, the city buildings weren’t getting done because we didn’t have the budget for it. There was nobody in charge of it. So the fire department said it would manage it, but the budget actually falls under the mayor.”

Set a bid date for April 5 at 4:30 p.m. for the Mamie L. Fosters/Rosedale Drive intersection improvement project

Approved a liquor license to Buka, which is a neighborhood wine shop opening soon in West Homewood. The license is for beer and wine and is off-premises only. The council’s approval is contingent on receiving letters from the fire and police departments.

Set a public hearing for March 29 for consideration to rezone property at 2713 18th Street South from a MXD (Mixed Use District) to C-4 (a)(Retail Shopping District)

Extended the business license deadline from March 2 to April 2 for FY 2020-21 to provide a one time, 30-day delay from charging penalties. “This will help our local, small businesses out, given everything that’s going on this year,” said Council President Alex Wyatt.

The next City Council meeting has been delayed to March 29 because of spring break.