Developers present plans to renovate downtown office building into event space

× Expand Screenshot taken by Ingrid Schnader. The office building at 2719 19th St. S. has plans to be redeveloped into an event venue.

J.T. Murphy, vice president at Civil Consultants Inc., presented plans to the City Council on Feb. 22 to redevelop the office building at 2719 19th St. S. to an event venue.

The building at that space was previously an office space, Murphy said. It’s across the street from the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. During its redevelopment, its use will be changed to an event type of space. “Think wedding receptions and things like that,” he said.

The event venue will be called The Farrell, and it is a sister event venue to 2713 Christopher Glenn. The business hopes to be open for events by fall 2021, according to Susan Zuber with Robinson Real Estate Investments.

The developers went to the council to request permission to work in the city right of way. The space in front of the building — between the western-facing side of the building and 19th Street — currently has a narrow strip of pavement used for parking. In the redevelopment plans, this is instead a space filled with greenery.

“The owners desire to make it a nicer courtyard area, to have an outdoor space for going outside, taking pictures during a nice evening and things like that,” he said.

The plans will improve the streetscape on 19th Street, Murphy said. Plans also show a 6-inch curb to protect the landscaping.

Councilor Jennifer Andress asked if it would be possible to add in a sidewalk. Murphy said the building owner looked at that, but because of requirements for sidewalks in business zones, “there’s just not enough right of way to make that happen,” he said. The landscape plan will at least improve the look, he said.

The council approved this request 10-0 with Councilor John Hardin abstaining.