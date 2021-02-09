City recognizes outgoing BEZ director, approves stop sign on Hollywood Boulevard

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress. Greg Cobb, who retired Feb. 1 from his position as director of building, engineering and zoning, was honored at the Feb. 8 City Council meeting for his 22 years of service. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader A four-way stop will soon be added to the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and La Prado Place. Prev Next

After 22 years of service to the city, Greg Cobb, the director of building, engineering and zoning, retired from his position Feb. 1.

The Homewood City Council honored Cobb’s service during its Feb. 8 meeting.

“He has always been a mentor for many employees, and he has always been known as a fair and honest man,” said Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, reading from a proclamation honoring Cobb, at the meeting.

Cobb’s countless skills and talents were recognized early on in his career, McClusky said, and promotions came quickly. Cobb was first hired on as a senior engineering inspector. He then had roles such as principal engineering inspector, plans examiner and eventually senior plans examiner.

“Greg Cobb has earned the affection of a host of area residents who are proud to call him a friend, and his dedication to the best interest of the city has won him the highest regards among his associates,” McClusky said. “Greg Cobb has always been admired by his peers for his ability to solve some of the most difficult issues at a very cost-effective and diplomatic way. He has saved the city untold millions of dollars by not having to outsource many infrastructure projects.”

Cobb thanked the council for the sendoff.

“Twenty-two years seems like it was just yesterday,” Cobb said. “I’ve been through five or six councils, three mayors, and I’ve worked with every department in the city at one time or another. I’ve spent countless hours with [City Attorney] Mike Kendrick, him trying to keep me out of trouble.

“It has been a joy to work here. I’ve met hundreds of citizens and made a lot of friends.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved a proposal from Jettytrip Media to continue providing communications services to the city. Jettytrip Media currently serves the city by managing the audio and video during the city's Zoom meetings, posting to the city’s social media sites and updating the city’s website.

Contracts for these services last three years, said Councilor Barry Smith at the Feb. 1 Finance Committee meeting. There were three bidders for this contract, and Jettytrip Media proposed a cost almost $100,000 less than the other two bidders, Smith said.

The council also approved a request to add a four-way stop at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and La Prado Place. This would be the third stop on Hollywood Boulevard, which is a half-mile stretch of road off of U.S. 31. This item was discussed at the Sept. 14 Public Safety Committee meeting, when Councilor Jennifer Andress said the intersection had seen three car accidents in less than 12 months.

Clark Bailey, a representative from Kimley-Horn, studied traffic at the intersection, and the Public Safety Committee discussed the report at the Feb. 1 committee meeting. During this meeting, Councilor Andy Gwaltney said there had been another crash at this intersection within the month.

Although there were a few opponents of the four-way stop, Councilor Jennifer Andress said residents were “overwhelmingly” in favor of the stop.

After the four-way stop is implemented, the intersection will continue being studied to observe its effectiveness.

The next council meeting will be Feb. 22.