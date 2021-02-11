Pink House property resurveyed in Planning Commission, has plans for new construction

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Pink House New Owners Clayton and Rachel Mobley, the new owners of the historic Pink House in Homewood, stand in front of the house on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Planning Commission approved a request to resurvey the historic Pink House property into one lot.

Since 2018, the property had been surveyed for five lots, when developer Patrick O'Sullivan announced his plans to tear down the structures on the property and construct five new homes. The home was then purchased by Holley Ellis and her husband Scott in late 2019, and then last year, Clayton and Rachel Mobley purchased the property with plans to restore the Pink House.

“To move forward with the plans that they would like to implement, we need to survey it into one large lot,” said Joseph Miller of MTTR Engineers, who was at the Feb. 10 Planning Commission meeting representing the Mobleys.

In the supporting documents for the case in the Planning Commission case packet, a letter from Lissy Frese of CCR Architecture & Interiors written to the city said the Mobleys would like to build a new structure on the property to live in while preserving the Pink House and its gardens for use as a guest house.

To pursue the new construction, the Mobleys and their team were looking at requesting many variances, Frese said in the letter. Then another method was suggested that “seemed the best way forward,” and that is for the property to become a community garden, she said.

The proposed plans that will require a building permit include a new structure 10 feet from the property line and a new swimming pool at the side of the Pink House. The letter also states that building permits may be required for some of the preservation efforts.

The Pink House is located at the corner of Edgewood Boulevard and Roseland Drive.