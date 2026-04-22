'20th Century Blues' explores friendship and aging at Homewood Theatre

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present “20th Century Blues” May 2-4, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

The play centers on four women who gather annually for a photo session, documenting their lives over time as they navigate careers, relationships and personal challenges. When the private photos are at risk of becoming public, tensions rise and the group is forced to confront their past and future.

The production is part of the theater’s “After Dark Series” and includes adult language and themes.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200525163.