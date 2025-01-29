2024 brought new events and visitors to Homewood Public Library

× Expand Erica Techo Homewood Public Library Children use the new Krayon Kiosk at Homewood Public Library.

The Homewood Public Library kept busy in 2024, hosting nonstop events and raking hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The library hosted over 1,200 events during the year, including new ones like free violin classes, their first Trunk or Treat event and informational classes on becoming a foster parent. All of those events drew in nearly 105,000 attendees.

They also hosted a total of 150 outreach events in the community, such as storytime at day care and schools, reaching 16,000 residents.

Over 9,500 families also participated in the Summer Reading program last year, and over 500,000 items were checked out form the library in 2024.

The library also toped the charts for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.