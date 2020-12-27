2021: a look ahead

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vehicles travel north on Interstate 65 past the exit for Lakeshore Drive in Homewood on Dec. 8. One of the projects planned for 2021 is to begin making the interchange at exit 255 into a diverging diamond.

Even as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day and we put 2020 in the rearview mirror, many of that year’s challenges will remain for some time.

However, the city of Homewood, its residents and business owners continue with new projects across the city.

CITY CAPITAL PROJECTS

As The Homewood Star reported in November, the city budgeted $5.2 million for capital projects in fiscal 2021.

The city plans to spend $1.4 million in fiscal 2021 on the Lakeshore Drive diverging diamond interchange capital project, a project that has been in the works for many years. A diverging diamond crosses traffic to the opposite side of the road at the bridge, which creates an opportunity for drivers to veer left onto the interstate without stopping. It also allows vehicles approaching Lakeshore from Interstate 65 off ramps to merge into traffic instead of waiting for a light.

The Samford Pocket Park had $200,000 budgeted in fiscal 2020, and this money was carried over to fiscal 2021. This is another project that has been discussed for a “very long time,” Councilor Barry Smith said. It will be between Saulter Road and Samford University.

“It’s a good way for Samford to be a good neighbor and show that to the citizens … to show something in good faith to make the neighborhood happy,” Smith said. “And also, we had started the sidewalks, which had been delayed. … We’ve heard from people in our ward that it was difficult for them, who live closest to the Lakeshore Trail (Shades Creek Greenway) because of lack of access.

“The thought process was we put in these sidewalks down Saulter Road as far as was feasible and affordable. Then we connect them to this beautiful space that will be used by the neighborhood as a passive, pocket park. But it will also connect people to the campus for them to access the Lakeshore Trail.”

The city also budgeted $2,830,000 for 18th Street beautification — the most budgeted for any capital project in 2021.

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Homewood residents can expect to see some changes on 18th Street in 2021.

By mid-January, The Valley Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors at 2727 18th St. S. In addition to 129 guest rooms and 7,000 square feet of meetings and event space, the hotel also will have an in-house chef-centric concept restaurant, according to a press release.

“Paying homage to Birmingham’s industrial heritage, Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails is an upscale restaurant that will utilize simple and honest food to reimagine Southern comfort staples into the ultimate feast for the senses,” hotel officials said in a press release. “Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails will be complemented by the Terrace Bar, offering original craft cocktails and even a hard seltzer or two. In addition to Ironwood, the property will feature a signature café, serving specialty craft coffee and locally sourced food items.”

Three other eateries surrounding the hotel are also expected to open in 2021: Edgar’s Bakery, Rodney Scott’s BBQ and Little Donkey. Construction has begun on Edgar’s Bakery, and it could be open by February. Rodney Scott’s and Little Donkey are still in the planning stages.

Another up-and-coming commercial real estate development is the 186 Building at 186 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood. The renovation of this building was completed right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but despite these challenges, the building has secured a handful of tenants lately.

The first tenant to move in was West Homewood Co., a nonprofit featured in The Homewood Star’s December issue. Since then, the team from Woodlawn Cycle Cafe announced that their new concept, Buka, would soon open in the space. Buka is a neighborhood wine shop, market and takeaway cafe.

Adam Thrower with Ignite Properties said two other tenants are slated to open soon in the 186 building. One has not yet announced, and the other, Tempting Faces, offers permanent makeup services and was slated to open in December.

SCHOOLS

The Homewood school system has a few small projects in 2021, communications director Merrick Wilson said.

“We did a facility review when we started our major construction projects, so many of the items that needed to be done were completed in the big projects,” she said. “Right now we are still working on our punch lists for the elementary schools, so that is something that is still ongoing. Also, with the bond money we redid all of our security cameras. This is also still in progress.”

In 2021, the school system will look at replacing or updating the heating and air systems at the former Board of Education office, the stadium and the Shades Cahaba Elementary School kitchen, Wilson said.