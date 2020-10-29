2020 Inspiration Home is Homewood Southern cottage

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Birmingham Home and Garden inspiration house is at 3025 Firefighter Lane in Homewood. The Inspiration Home opens to the public for tours beginning Nov. 5. × 2 of 2 Expand Inspiration Home information. Prev Next

Birmingham Home and Gardens partnered with Homewood builders Willow Homes this year to bring the 2020 Inspiration Home to the heart of Homewood.

This five-bedroom Southern cottage is located at 3025 Firefighter Lane, which is a couple of blocks away from Oxmoor Road. By purchasing a $10 ticket online or at the door ,guests can tour the new home and buy items that pique their interests. Everything inside the home is for sale, and so is the house itself.

The house sits on a hill and has an old oak tree that Willow Homes was able to keep on the property. It has mixed-materials stone siding and a great front porch, said Birmingham Home and Gardens editor Cathy Still McGowin.

“I think porches are such an important thing in Homewood, because people stroll, walk by, say hello and visit,” she said.

The house is long and narrow, and it’s bigger than it appears, McGowin said. The front door opens up to an entry hall featuring a library wall and window seat. The dining, kitchen and living rooms are also on the first floor, along with a master bedroom with a his and hers bathroom setup.

Another dramatic feature on the first floor is the house’s three-car garage. Above the garage is a bedroom — which is detached from the other four bedrooms — along with a bathroom and a recreation room. This will be great as a mother-in-law suite, a guest room or as a bedroom for a teenager, McGowin said.

Jason Hale, president of Willow Homes, said he is excited about designing a home that looks different from other homes he’s designed over the years.

“You’ve seen a modern farmhouse...and you’ve seen some of the tudor elements that are always present in Birmingham,” he said. “But getting to jump outside of that box a little bit and create what we feel like is an English cottage look was exciting.”

The courtyard, which feeds into the kitchen and the living room, is another element he’s excited about.

“Instead of a totally open concept, we utilized outdoor space to create an open concept,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a departure from the big open room.”

Proceeds from the event benefit The Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit organization that works to allow out-of-town families stay close to their hospitalized children. Hale said he chose the organization after he and his family volunteered there and cooked meals for the family.

“It’s become a company event occasionally — we’ll go there and cook, and we see what a big part of the community they are and how helpful they are,” he said. “That’s a big reason why we agreed to do the Inspiration Home, was because it gave us a chance to support them.”

The house will be open for tours Nov. 5-29 and will be closed for Thanksgiving. The hours are Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit birminghamhomeandgarden.com/inspiration-home.