2019 Sidewalk Sale offers annual summer discounts

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Shopper Sarah Calcatera checks out clothing outside during the seventh annual Sidewalk Sale in downtown Homewood on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The event is sponsored by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

On July 27, the streets of downtown Homewood will once again be bustling with shoppers trying to get the most for their money. For the eighth year in a row, the Sidewalk Sale will aim to bring shoppers from all over the area to Homewood to encourage shopping local at some of their favorite spots.

If you’re looking to shop for some deals before August returns, the Sidewalk Sale is for you.

The sale, which will last all day, gives retail shops a chance to clear summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts.

The setup of the day will feature merchants from each participating shop lined up on the sidewalk with displays of the discounted items from inside. Items are usually heavily marked down.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce wants the sale to encourage attendees to keep their dollars local, which in turn benefits local and small businesses in Homewood.

According to the Chamber website, shoppers are encouraged to arrive early to get the best deals.

To learn more about shopping, dining and entertainment in Homewood, as well as learn more about other upcoming events, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website at homewoodchamber.org or on Facebook@HomewoodChamberofCommerce.