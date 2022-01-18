18th Street bid approved

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays. 18th Street Trees Trees line 18th Street in downtown Homewood.

The Homewood City Council on Jan. 18 approved a bid for the next phase of the 18th Street revitalization project.

The low bid was submitted by Bulls Construction at a price of $1.7 million, about $300,000 below the city's budgeted $2 million amount for the project. The project is an 80-20 cost split with the federal government, meaning the city will be reimbursed 80% for the project. After reimbursement, the city's total cost is about $340,000.

Bulls Construction has previously performed work in West Homewood. The City Council also approved a roughly $218,000 bid by Goodwyn Mills Cawood for construction engineering and inspection as required by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That is also an 80-20 split, with the city ultimately responsible for about $43,600. The budget for that portion of the project was about $250,000.

Construction should start in mid-February and take about six months.

The project will make the east side of the street match the west side of the street in terms of parking spots, as well as the addition of sidewalks that will end near the end of Rosedale Drive. The improvements come as more businesses have opened in the area.