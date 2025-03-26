15th annual Mutt Strut returns to Homewood

×
Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw
Patrons and their furry friends participate in Hand in Paw's 14th annual Mutt Strut in 2024.
Hand in Paw’s 15th Annual Mutt Strut, presented by Creative Dog Training, will take place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, April 5. The dog-friendly event includes a non-chipped 5K race, a 1-mile fun run, more than 40 local vendors, a costume contest and a Kids Zone.
- WHO: Runners and walkers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the races. All activities are dog- and family-friendly; strollers welcome.
- WHAT: Mutt Strut is a dog-friendly, non-chipped 5K race and 1-mile fun run. More than 40 local vendors will be on hand throughout the event. The Kids Zone will feature giant games like Connect Four and Checkers, corn hole and a dog toy creation station. This year’s theme is “80’s fitness” — so leg warmers, neon colors, big hair, and windbreakers are encouraged. There will also be live music, performances by Magic City Disco, a costume contest, and more.
- WHEN: April 5 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile fun run at 9:45 a.m. The Awards Ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Vendor Village will be open until noon.
- WHERE: Homewood Central Park (1632 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209)
- WHY: Mutt Strut is hosted by Hand in Paw’s Junior Board to support Hand in Paw’s Animal-Assisted Therapy programs, which help to improve the health and wellbeing of countless people dealing with emotional and physical life challenges across North Central Alabama and Tuscaloosa. Proceeds raised at Mutt Strut make it possible for Hand in Paw to continue to provide these life-changing services completely free of charge.
- HOW: Participants can sign up online at give.handinpaw.org/MuttStrut2025 or register in person at the event.