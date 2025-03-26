15th annual Mutt Strut returns to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw Patrons and their furry friends participate in Hand in Paw's 14th annual Mutt Strut in 2024.

Hand in Paw’s 15th Annual Mutt Strut, presented by Creative Dog Training, will take place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, April 5. The dog-friendly event includes a non-chipped 5K race, a 1-mile fun run, more than 40 local vendors, a costume contest and a Kids Zone.