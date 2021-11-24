11th annual Christmas Home Tour set for Dec. 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. View of the interior of Jenny and Sonny Culp's home in Mountain Brook.

Samford University’s Legacy League will be hosting this year’s 11th annual Christmas Home Tour — an event that allows participants to tour homes selected by the university — on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Presented by ARC Realty, this year’s tour will feature five homes in total — three homes in Mountain Brook and two in Vestavia Hills. Money raised from the event will support scholarships meant to help students in financial need.

The houses featured will range in age and interior design, according to a press release from organizers.

“To date, the tour has raised over $250,000, helping change the lives of students who have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry,” the release states.

Christmas Home Tour

WHEN: Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

COST: $30 until Nov. 30 and $35 Dec. 1-7

WEB: samford.edu/legacyleague

Tickets for the tour will be $30 until Nov. 30 and $35 from Dec. 1-7.

The tour is sponsored by Wilkes Construction, Community Bank and Slate Barganier Building.

This year’s featured homes are:

► Jenny and Sonny Culp, 5 Glenview Circle, Mountain Brook

► Julia and Tim Davis, 3212 Brookwood Road, Mountain Brook

► Laura and Andy Sink, 3058 Lewis Circle, Mountain Brook

► Alison and Martin Smith, 2012 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills

► Julie and Beck Taylor, Samford President’s Home, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills