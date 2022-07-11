“Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Play!” Community Grief Support’s 19th Annual Fundraiser

Community Grief Support (CGS) is hosting its 19th annual fundraiser, “Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Play,” on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club.

The event will feature both a silent and live auction, as well as “fund-a-need,” managed by Christie King of C King Benefit Auctions. There will be lawn games, a DJ, dancing, a festive buffet, and signature cocktails befitting a summer beach party. Lift Your Spirits is sponsored this year by EBSCO, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials, Barbara Lummis/ARC Realty, Michael Hicks Services, and Piggly Wiggly.

Since 1996, Community Grief Support has provided—at no cost—individual, couples, and family grief counseling; more than 20 grief support groups annually in 11 communities; and community grief education throughout the Greater Birmingham area. No one should have to grieve alone, and CGS offers these crucial services for adults who have lost a loved one and are struggling to cope with loss. CGS' mission is to improve the quality of life for bereaved adults who face the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their loved ones. Finding hope together.

All proceeds benefit Community Grief Support’s free services and programs to grieving individuals and families in need. Tickets and tables are being pre-sold through July 15th. Tickets may be purchased through Community Grief Support’s website: https://www.communitygriefsupport.org/lys/. You may also contact CGS directly for questions at 205.870.8667.

-- Submitted by Catherine Pittman Smith