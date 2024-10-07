‘I survived the Lakeshore Owl’

× 1 of 2 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT (L to R) Matt Grainger and Haley Flanery pose with their "owl-ways stay on guard" sign at the scene of the owl attacks on Lakeshore Trail on October 1, 2024. The pair wish to promote awareness of the danger of the bird to runners and walkers on the trail. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 2 Expand Starnes Digital (L to R) Matt Grainger and Haley Flanery pose with their "owl squad" tshirts at the scene of the owl attacks on Lakeshore Trail on October 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Homewood runners and walkers cherish the natural haven of Shades Valley Greenway, also known as the Lakeshore Trail. Yet, what happens when nature gets too close?

An owl of unknown species swooped down on Haley Flanery and her friend Jason Smith while they were running the trail parallel to University Park Place on Sept. 10 at roughly 4:45 a.m. Its target? Jason’s hat.

The pair posted on Facebook to see if anyone had encountered the hat thief. More than 20 people responded to the post offering similar past experiences. Since then, more people have reported attacks between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.

Matt Grainger, perhaps one of the first victims of the feathered fiend about a year ago, connected with Flanery to share his story.

Grainger and Flanery, now owl attack professionals, met up on the trail to share their experiences and advice. In the following video, the pair seek to promote awareness about the dangers of owl attacks.

Chris Sykes, the Executive Director at Alabama Wildlife Center, plans to meet with Homewood City Council to discuss the placement of nesting boxes and signage to prevent further harm to runners.

Sykes offered some helpful owl facts:

More than likely the species demonstrating this behavior would be great-horned or barred.

Barred owls are very territorial. The breeding season begins in late fall or early winter. The only reason they would attack humans is to defend their nest or territory.

These are apex predators that have very sharp talons. While the chances of an adult getting seriously injured are low, it’s much higher for people with autoimmune diseases or young children.

A hat would be a great option to protect yourself (even if it takes it temporarily), but looking out for them can make a huge difference. You’re less likely to get attacked by an owl when it realizes it’s being observed by a larger predator (humans) and more likely to be attacked when your back is turned.

“We forget that we share the planet, and it’s their home just as much as it is ours,” Sykes concluded. “There are lots that the city can do to help. Make Homewood more bird-friendly, encouraging them to go to different areas.”

For your safety, please refer to the map displaying the location of the attacks and seek an alternative path if you exercise during the early morning hours.

For now, keep your caps on tight, Homewood.