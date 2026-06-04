McGinnis receives Linda & Roy Taylor Memorial Award at John Carroll

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

Nadia McGinnis was honored with the Linda & Roy Taylor Memorial Award during John Carroll Catholic High School’s Class of 2026 Senior Class Night.

The scholarship honors the memory of Linda Schramm Taylor and William Roy Taylor and is awarded to a student who plans to pursue a career in education.

Linda Taylor dedicated 36 years to the Birmingham Board of Education after earning a degree in special education from Auburn University and completing postgraduate studies at UAB. Throughout her career, she was known for her commitment to serving both gifted and special-needs students.

Linda and Roy Taylor were active members of St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church and took pride in supporting their family members who graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School.

The memorial scholarship was established by the Taylor family to celebrate Linda and Roy’s legacy and their commitment to education and student success.

McGinnis received this year’s award in recognition of her plans to follow in Linda Taylor’s footsteps by majoring in education.