Man with a plan: Interim city manager Glen Adams works to prioritize city needs through budget process

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Glen Adams, the interim city manager of Homewood, discussed the proposed $128.5M budget for 2025-26 at a Finance Committee hearing in September.

Homewood has gone without a comprehensive plan for more than 20 years. But like the city’s form of government — which is transitioning from a mayor-council model to one with a professional city manager — that too is changing.

As Homewood prepares to seat a new mayor and council under its recently adopted council–city manager system, the city is also laying the groundwork for its first strategic comprehensive plan in more than two decades. At the center of that convergence is interim City Manager Glen Adams, tasked with not just crafting a new city budget — but helping define how Homewood will govern, grow and invest for the next generation.

“What this (outgoing) council did is give me the authority to get with the Regional Planning Commission,” Adams said. “We were given a grant, which is an 80-20 thing. They'll spend up to $400,000 and we'll spend up to $100,000.”

That funding will support the creation of a comprehensive plan — a long-term roadmap that has eluded Homewood leadership since the early 2000s.

“People are going to be like, ‘Holy cow! That's a lot of money,’” Adams said. “But it's been over two decades since we've had a comprehensive plan.”

Visitors to the Homewood website may notice a link labeled “comprehensive plan,” but Adams said that document was never ratified by the council.

“So, we don't have a comprehensive plan,” the interim city manager said. “This is an opportunity for a newly elected council to have a few months before they are in front of their constituents with city staff. The best thing on earth is (to have) somebody to facilitate a conversation that says, 'What do we want to look like 25, 30 years from now?'”

That conversation is expected to begin in early 2026 — after Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress and a newly elected council take office in November.

And while the upcoming comprehensive plan process is still months away, Adams has already taken steps to demonstrate how a professional city manager can structure city priorities differently.

That includes presenting the city’s proposed 2025-26 budget, which outlines more than $128 million in operating and capital expenses.

At a public meeting on Aug. 25, Adams stood before the council to introduce the spending plan — the first to be developed under the new governance structure.

“This is probably one of the most vetted budget cycles I've personally been through,” Adams told council members, crediting staff and department heads for weeks of work. “Our total budget, and I want to remind everybody, this is going to change weekly until we are done with the budget because we're getting refined information. So our total budget of all funds is $128,511,652.”

The proposal includes a $75.6 million operational budget, based on a 2 percent revenue increase and a $3.3 million carryover. It builds in a 3.5 percent cost-of-living raise for employees, a 5 percent merit pay increase and a tiered bonus structure if surpluses allow. Nearly $21 million is set aside for capital expenses.

Adams also emphasized that his role isn’t just about fiscal oversight — it’s about equipping city departments to meet needs without added risk.

“One of my most important goals in life is to make sure that none of my subordinate leaders is accepting risk, meaning we don't give them the things they need to be able to do their jobs,” he said. “I feel very comfortable with it. It is a balanced budget.”

Department heads have taken that charge seriously. Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, speaking at the city’s first public budget hearing on Sept. 3, pointed to long-needed facilities and fleet improvements, including a replacement fire truck ordered in 2023 and $600,000 in design work for a new Fire Station No. 2.

“Fire Station 2... outlived its lifespan about a decade ago,” Broadhead said. “It is way past the time that it needs to be replaced.”

The fire department’s requests also include a $350,000 mini pumper for steep residential driveways and the long-term purchase of a $2.8 million ladder truck.

Adams said those kinds of operational decisions — guided by department priorities and shaped through strategic vetting — are only the beginning of what a professional manager model is meant to deliver.

“If somebody like a city manager comes up and asks the community this and I share any idea, it's not a discussion, it's an argument,” Adams said. “If a facilitator, a company, comes in and goes, 'Hey, we've talked with citizens and these are some ideas, what do you guys think of that?' That's facilitating a conversation where the elected officials, the city staff and the citizens are all able to discuss it together, as a team, and come up with the best way forward.

“That's how you create the vision,” he continued. “I'm really excited about that because a city manager really gets the authority for the direction of the city from a comprehensive plan and gets the authority to execute it from the council. As you develop a budget as a city manager, it's always balanced against the priorities and requirements that are set forth in the comprehensive plan.”

Adams said he has spent the past six months getting to know Homewood — a community that values its neighborhoods, schools and character.

“The community speaks pretty well,” Adams said. “Schools are very important. The traffic pattern and parking (are) an issue but it shouldn't supersede the community's eclectic values of every house is different. That's part of what makes the community amazing.

“The neighborhoods make the communities because the neighborhoods are full of people who trust each other and are friends and they have similar goals,” he continued. “Most of the people are an average age of 29.4 years. Most of the people came here because they have kids in school and so they have like requirements in their community to support, not only but the Parks and Rec capability to support the extra kids can participate in. They become closer through the network of the different sports things that their kids are participating in. Everything that's wrapped around community engagement is important to them.”

“They want a sustained or improved quality of life, or they don't want the change and you kind of saw that with Samford,” Adams said, referring to a development plan recently presented by Samford University. “I don't think Samford's plan was necessarily bad. It was just moving too fast, and they don't have the (citizens’) trust yet.

“With the university, you have a strong president that understands things,” the city manager said. “Otherwise, it would not still be growing while other universities are figuring out how they close things down. You have a good leadership team over there and they're fighting different things. I recommended they get involved with a comprehensive plan and talk to the community while doing the comprehensive plan. They'll be better off in getting the values of the community and sharing the things that are important to them.

“If they choose to do something like this again, it'll align correctly with the community’s (vision). I think that's a good opportunity for them.”

Adams said he has spent the past six months fighting to understand an eclectic community with different neighborhoods of very similar character. He has seen some apartment complexes that should probably be condemned and hotels that have been fenced off and probably should be condemned.

Adams said he has seen houses going up between houses that are more than 100 years old.

“The neat thing is they're putting in those houses with character,” he said. “It's not a cookie cutter you see in some communities where you just see six different floor plans across 150 homes. There is a good balance going on right now and that's a matter of listening to the people during the comprehensive plan development to further understand because you can't understand a community in six months. I'm pretty good at doing that, but you can't.”

Adams expects that work on the comprehensive plan will begin in late January to February 2026. That process will take 18 to 20 months. The new council must first get its footing.

“If you're not on the ground for a couple months and you start right in on this, it's a whirlwind,” he said. “It's not easy to govern. You have to give them an opportunity to get their feet on the ground and then start participating in this comprehensive plan.”

Starnes Media’s Tim Stephens contributed to this report.

FY 2025-26 budget at a glance

Total budget (all funds): $128.5 million

Operational spending: $75.6 million

Capital projects: $21 million

Homewood City Schools: $27.3 million

City share for diverging diamond: $5.85 million

Fire and police capital requests: $3.9 million

BOE bond repayment: $3.21 million

Budget built on 2 percent revenue growth and $3.3 million carryover

Figures current as of Aug. 25 — subject to change during September hearings.

From budget to blueprint: Homewood’s year of transition

Aug. 25: City manager presents proposed budget

Aug. 26: Homewood elects new mayor and council

Sept. 3-29: Departmental budget hearings

October: Budget finalized

November: New administration takes office

Jan-Feb 2026: Comprehensive plan kickoff

2026-28: Fire Station No. 2 rebuild, traffic overhaul, capital projects

What is a comprehensive plan — and why now?

Homewood hasn’t had a ratified long-range plan in more than 20 years. That’s about to change. The city will begin a full comprehensive planning process in early 2026 — led by the Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, in partnership with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

The goal: define Homewood’s vision for the next 20 to 30 years, covering land use, infrastructure, housing, growth and values. The city is contributing $100,000 toward the project — the remaining $400,000 is covered by a regional grant.

What they said

"This is one of the most vetted budget cycles I’ve personally been through."

— Glen Adams, city manager

"Fire Station 2... outlived its lifespan about a decade ago."

— Chief Brandon Broadhead

"We are financially strong and healthy... it’s just going to be a more efficient form of government."

— Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress