'Magic of Lights' enlivens Vulcan Park & Museum through Dec. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park & Museum. Vulcan, Birmingham's famed cast-iron statue, is all lit up for the holiday through Dec. 23 at 'Magic of Lights: Vulcan’s Holiday Light Experience.'

Vulcan Park & Museum is offering area residents a unique way to get into the spirit of the holiday season.

The park is hosting "Magic of Lights: Vulcan’s Holiday Light Experience" through Dec. 23.

There are shows nightly at 5 p.m., 6 p.m, 7 p.m, 8 p.m and 9 p.m.

Guests are treated to a 15-minute array of dancing lights choreographed to holiday music.

The event, in its second year, began on Dec. 8 and is made possible by the sophisticated system of colored lights created to illuminate the famed Vulcan statue in 2018.

“For decades, people have gathered to share their love of Vulcan, enjoy the breathtaking views and capture special moments,” said Joe Saling, the facility’s director of Visitor Experience.“We want to continue this tradition with our holiday light show and hope this too will be enjoyed for years to come.”

The Museum and The Anvil gift shop will remain open until 9 p.m. during the run of Magic of Lights. Products on sale at The Anvil include Birmingham-themed items made by such local artisans as Earthborn Pottery and Glass Studio.

Schuler Shook, a Chicago-based firm known for architectural lighting design, created the multi-colored light show that is projected onto Vulcan each night to enhance the image of the statue.

The installation of the light show was part of a nearly $5 million renovation of the north end of Vulcan Park that was completed in 2018 and paid for through a fund drive conducted by The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham.

The renovations were announced by the city and the Kiwanis Club in 2016.

A ribbon cutting was held in March 2018 at the new Kiwanis Centennial Park on the statue's north side.

There will be complimentary hot chocolate at Magic of Lights, and wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Park admission is $6 for guests ages 13 and up and $4 for kids ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are admitted for free.

Vulcan Park & Museum is located at 1701 Valley View Drive.

For more information, call 205-933-1409 or go to visitvulcan.com.