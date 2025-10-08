Homewood to add downtown police substation as redevelopment continues citywide

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood Police Vehicle Homewood Police vehicle during a traffic stop in West Homewood on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Homewood is adding a downtown police substation inside City Hall — part of a growing wave of redevelopment and reinvestment citywide, reflected in several projects approved by the Planning Commission on Oct. 7.

Mayor Alex Wyatt announced the substation plan this week, saying it will give officers a permanent presence downtown using existing space and funds. The new office will occupy an unused ground-floor area at City Hall and reserve a few nearby parking spaces for patrol vehicles, helping maintain a visible police presence near downtown businesses. No new money will be required, and work is expected to begin later this year once the space becomes available.

The announcement comes as redevelopment momentum continues across Homewood’s major corridors, with the Planning Commission approving projects that range from new construction on Green Springs Highway to medical expansion at Brookwood Village and improvements at the Piggly Wiggly on Independence Drive.

Green Springs Highway / Valvoline

Commissioners approved a re-survey and final development plan for a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 198 Green Springs Highway, on the former PNC Bank site. The project includes a 1,600-square-foot building, repaving, landscaping, and site cleanup. The company agreed to add landscaping to soften the view from Green Springs. The re-survey and development plan were approved and will move to City Council.

Our Lady of Sorrows Church

At 1730 Oxmoor Road, commissioners approved a rezoning request for a small C-1 parcel under the church’s parking deck, changing it to I-2 Institutional to match the rest of the campus. The move corrects a long-standing mapping oversight. A companion re-survey consolidating the church’s lots was approved contingent on City Council’s rezoning approval.

Brookwood Village / Andrews Sports Medicine Expansion

A re-survey at 801 Brookwood Village creates two lots, allowing for the sale and redevelopment of part of the former mall property for Andrews Sports Medicine expansion. The new lot supports added parking and a future 30,000-square-foot medical or office shell space. Commissioners also approved an amended final development plan for 868 Brookwood Village, formalizing cross-parking arrangements with Andrews and converting parts of the former mall to parking and shell space. Both items will move to City Council.

Piggly Wiggly Redevelopment

At 3000 Independence Drive, commissioners approved a development plan for the Piggly Wiggly redevelopment project. The plan adds 7,500 square feet to the store, reorients the entrance toward the parking area between CVS and the store, improves landscaping and coordinates green space with the city’s underpass beautification project. Truck delivery routes remain unchanged to protect nearby Courtney Drive residents.

Next steps

Several of the approved projects — including Valvoline, Brookwood Village, and Piggly Wiggly — now advance to the City Council for final consideration later this month.