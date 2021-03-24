Homewood Public Library Events

CHILDREN’S EVENTS

April 5: Reading Buddies. 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Kindergarten through fifth grade. Read to friends from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society on Zoom. Registration required.

Tuesdays April 6-27: Storytime Live. 10 a.m. on Zoom. Preschool. Join Homewood storytellers for a song- and story-filled live storytime. Join using the Zoom webinar link at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Wednesdays April 7-28: Virtual Program Room. All ages. Visit the virtual program room each week for links to storytime, read alouds, escape rooms, Kids Create activities and more. Each Wednesday will feature new activities to explore.

TEEN EVENTS

All month: Teen Poetry Contest. In honor of National Poetry Month, the Homewood Public Library is holding a poetry contest for sixth through 12th graders. Create an original poem (maximum two pages in length) in any poetry style. Teens can submit up to two original poems. Poems can be submitted via the library’s website. If submitting two poems, please submit each poem separately. Judges will read each poem and determine first-, second- and third-place winners. Winners will be announced the first week of May.

April 1 and 15: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. This bimonthly program will focus on teaching the performing arts to aspiring teen thespians with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre Company. Open to sixth through 12th graders. Register for each class individually online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to the event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

April 6: Tween Social Justice Book Club – “The Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson. 4-5 p.m. Fourth through seventh grade. This virtual book club will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. April’s book is “The Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson. Twelve-year-old Candice Miller is spending the summer in Lambert, South Carolina, in the old house that belonged to her grandmother, believing there was buried treasure in the city. When Candice finds the letter that sent her grandmother on the treasure hunt, she finds herself caught up in the mystery that exposes an injustice once committed against an African American family in Lambert. Register online.

April 6: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. The Teen Advisory Board will meet via Zoom. TAB members will receive the Zoom meeting information a few days before the meeting. Interested in applying for TAB? Apply at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/tab-application.

April 10: Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review. 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Take action now to ensure you improve your ACT Score. Try a full-length free practice ACT test online today. This free practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. Open to sixth through 12th graders. Register online.

ADULT EVENTS

Mondays in April – Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Take time out of your busy schedule for free yoga classes sponsored by Homewood Public Library. A gentle workout of 15 minutes in the chair, 15 minutes standing with chair and 15 minutes on the mat. All levels of fitness welcome. Register online.

April 6: Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Spirituality & Resilience with Andrea Mathews. 2-3:30 p.m. No book reading required; discussion group only. Research has indicated that spirituality builds resilience. Andrea Mathews explores the way that we can build practices into our lives that help us to be stronger and more resilient through the process. Register online.

April 7: Niki Sepsas presents “Colors Only God Can Create: Stopping to Smell the Flowers.” 2-3 p.m. A round-the-world look at some of the most unusual, the most beautiful and most expensive flowers that beautify our planet. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

April 13: Virtual Crafting Circle. 10-11:30 a.m. On Zoom the second Tuesday of each month 10-11:30 a.m. to knit, embroider, crochet, smock, tat, cross stitch, hand sew, etc. We'll talk about new craft books we've discovered, show off our current or finished objects, and chat about our needlecrafts. Can't make it exactly at 10? Unable to stay the whole time? Hop on and off when you can. Register online. Zoom invitation will be sent out the Monday before each event.

April 13: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – “Transcendent Kingdom.” 6:30-8 p.m. Explore Yaa Gyasi's follow-up to her acclaimed national best seller. “Homegoing” is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

April 14: First Step Wednesdays – Get the Most Out of Your iPad and iPhone. 2:30-4 p.m. This workshop is geared toward casual users. Apple-certified trainers answer your questions on how best to use your Apple device. Register online.

April 15: Homewood Senior Center Book Club – “Educated.” 1-2 p.m. Discuss this universal coming-of-age story that gets to the heart of what an education is and what it offers: the perspective to see one's life through new eyes, and the will to change it. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

April 15: Neuroscience Café presents Covid Vaccines Report. 6-7:30 p.m. Drs. Jeanne Marazzo and David Kimberlin discuss the various COVID-19 vaccines and research being done on them by UAB. Register online.

April 20: The ABCs of Medicare. 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Have you been wondering about all the new changes to our Medicare benefits? Karen Haiflich will answer all your questions about how benefits are currently computed, how to become insured and how to file a claim. Register online.

April 21: UAB CAPPI Series – Molecular Mechanisms that Drive Addiction and Promising New Treatment Approaches. 12-1:30 p.m. UAB researchers from diverse scientific disciplines are joining forces to help crack the stubborn mysteries of addiction. Their goal is to define the molecular events that drive addictive behavior and, ultimately, to develop new treatments that can help people sustain long-term recovery. Dr. James Bibb discusses the promising new treatment plans that will help those with addictions. Join the lecture on Zoom: uab.zoom.us/j/93579306170

April 22: iProduct Master Class. 2:30-4 p.m. Apple-certified trainers of Connect It! take a deep dive into the settings for your iOS devices. Register online.

April 27: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free; for reservations, contact GBHS volunteer Coordinator Randy Hicks at 205-542-7111.

April 28: Better Than Therapy Book Club – “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.” 2-3:30 p.m. Explore the book that author Michelle McNamara was writing at the time of her sudden death which offers the chilling account of a criminal mastermind and the wreckage he left behind. It is also a portrait of a woman’s obsession and her unflagging pursuit of the truth. It has been hailed as a modern true crime classic — one which fulfilled McNamara’s dream: helping unmask the Golden State Killer. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.