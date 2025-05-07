Homewood Public Library Employees awarded at the Alabama Library Association Conference

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library L to R: Craig Scott, Cat Sandler, Kate Etheredge. Cat Sandler was awarded the 2025 Outstanding Youth Services Award. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Craig Scott, Jason Robinson and Judith Wright. Jason Robinson was awarded the 2025 Paralibrarian Award. Prev Next

Two Homewood Public Library employees were honored at the Alabama Library Association Conference this past April in Guntersville, Ala

Jason Robinson was awarded the Paralibrarian Award that is presented to an outstanding library employee in a support staff role who has contributed to the advancement of libraries within Alabama.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this award," Robinson said. "Our library employees and volunteers work so hard to make this library successful. I'm blessed to be able to work alongside such great people."

Robinson started his library career in 2007 as the Assistant Circulation Manager and was promoted to Head of Circulation in 2024.

“Jason has always been passionate about adapting library services to meet the evolving needs of the community," Judith Wright, Homewood Public Library Director said. "Over the past year, Jason has transformed the concept of a circulating Library of Things collection into one of our most popular resources.”

Cat Sandler was awarded the Outstanding Youth Services Award for going above and beyond in providing patrons with an innovative, creative, and diverse library program that supports patron growth and learning.

Sandler started her library career working as a Digital Archivist for Image Hive in Birmingham. She has served as the Teen Librarian and Assistant Department Head for the Adult/Teen Services Department since 2023 at Homewood Public Library.

“Cat really shines in her relationship building," Kate Etheredge, Assistant Director of Services, said. "Her teens know they can trust her to find new books, provide programming they want to come to, and make the library a safe and comfortable place for them to be themselves. Cat makes a positive impact on teens every single day.”