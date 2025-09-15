× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Homewood Public Library begins Phase III renovations to enhance community spaces.

The Homewood Public Library has begun Phase III renovations, a project funded by the city of Homewood to update and improve community spaces while keeping the library open to patrons.

Upgrades include a remodeled Large Auditorium with new flooring and a redesigned stage, a new kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, renovated Children’s Department restrooms, refreshed gallery wall coverings, and ADA-compliant café restrooms. The project also brings new paint and furniture in the café, supported by County Commissioner Steve Bolin and the city of Homewood.

“The City of Homewood’s continued investment in the library reflects our deep commitment to education, access, and community connection,” said City Councilor Carlos Alemán, who serves as the liaison to the library. “These renovations ensure that our library remains a welcoming and inspiring space for generations to come.”

Library Director Judith Wright said the improvements will make the facility more functional and accessible. “While there will be some temporary inconveniences during construction, the end result will be a more welcoming, functional, and accessible library for everyone,” Wright said.

The library will remain open throughout the renovation period, with schedules coordinated to minimize disruption. Patrons can expect “pardon our progress” signage and regular updates on the library’s website and social media channels.