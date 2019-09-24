City Council passes 2020 budget

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole. The Homewood City Council met Sept. 23 to finalize budget items as well as talk about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census.

The Homewood City Council, at its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 23, approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020 and did so ahead of its Sept. 30 deadline. The city’s new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer said he is happy to pass the $55 million budget.

“I think probably the budget process is one of the most important things we do,” he said. “I’m really proud of my team for the work they put in to give you a good, honest budget. I think we’ve proved that over and over every year.”

Councilor Walter Jones, a Ward 3 representative who serves as chair of the council’s finance committee, said that he appreciates all the hard work by other councilors and city staffers that went into finishing the budget.

“I’m very excited about this budget, and I feel really good about it,” he said.

He also hit some of the highlights.

The budget included an increase of $96,819 in employee health insurance costs.

Full-time city employees will receive 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment at a cost to the city of $514,000.

The city will also provide merit raises for eligible city employees at a cost of $225,000.

Employees may receive some additional bonuses that are not included in the new budget if the city has a surplus at the end of the current fiscal year, and Jones said he feels really good about that surplus coming in.

These bonuses will not exceed $370,000 and should come in about November, according to Jones.

All 16 of the finance committee's recommendations for the budget passed unanimously during the council meeting.

Other business

Sherri Nielson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, talked to the council about the importance of encouraging citizen participation in the upcoming U.S. census in March 2020. The state of Alabama could be in a position to lose a U.S. House seat depending on the census numbers, according to Nielson. She said that in 2010 Homewood had a 74% participation rate, and because of this participation rate, Homewood is a target area to get people to fill out the census in March.

The council set a public hearing for Oct. 21 for a request to review and amend the zoning plan for West Homewood. The hearing will take place during the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

There will also be a public hearing on Oct. 21 to consider zoning setback changes.

The council approved a request to work in the city right-of-way at 1906 Kensington Road.

The council gave permission to C-Spire to dig under the city right-of-way at Summit Parkway.

The council will meet again on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.