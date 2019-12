Homewood holds annual Christmas Parade and Star Lighting

× 1 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood Christmas Parade Children run around as they wait for the start of the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood Christmas Parade Children wait for candy to be thrown from floats during the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood Christmas Parade Hundreds gathered for the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood Christmas Parade Hundreds gathered for the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Hundreds gathered in downtown Homewood on Thursday for the annual Christmas Parade and Star Lighting. Children and parents lined the streets along 18th Street, 28th Avenue and 19th Street to watch the parade.

Dozens of floats participated in the parade that commenced at City Hall with the lighting of the Christmas tree and arrival of St. Nicholas.