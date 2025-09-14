Homewood Chamber of Commerce trades golf clubs for pickleball paddles for 2025 annual fundraiser

× Expand Photo by Tim Stephens The Picklr in Vestavia Hills will be the site for the first Commerce Cup pickleball tournament to raise money for the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

This year looks a little different for the Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser. Every year, members of the Chamber come together to raise funds for economic development programs, provide scholarships for local students and benefit the community.

This year will be different for families who’ve made the event a tradition. For the 2025 Annual Fundraiser, the Chamber of Commerce will host a pickleball tournament, replacing the long-standing tradition of golf. The event will feature a bracketed tournament for all skill levels, coaching sessions and open court time, a sponsor booth and giveaway, food, drinks and networking opportunities. Although not an easy decision, pickleball was deemed the star event and will replace golf for future fundraising events.

“Pickleball checked all the boxes — it’s trendy, fun and highly accessible. It doesn’t require prior experience, expensive equipment or a large time commitment. Plus, it’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, so we knew it would resonate with members of all ages and skill levels. Everyone — seasoned players, beginners, sponsors and spectators. You don’t even have to play pickleball — just come, network and be part of the fun. The atmosphere is welcoming and relaxed, making it a much friendlier environment for networking than golf,” Homewood Chamber Director Shay Gartman said.

This year, the event will be held at The Picklr, a recently opened indoor pickleball court in Vestavia Hills, and will begin with breakfast at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. Registration opened in early September and has already seen a huge community interest, even surpassing that of the annual golf tournament.

You can sign up for the event here.

“We’ve had a great early response. Several sponsors are already on board, and many businesses are using this as a creative way to bring their teams out for networking and visibility. Participation is already ahead of our usual golf tournament numbers, which reinforces that this was the right move,” Gartman said.

Though subtle, this change aims to modernize the event while keeping community values at the center. According to Gartman, this new change hopes to engage longtime leaders and the next generation of professionals. Pickleball can serve as a fun way to get active and incorporate friendly competition while strengthening the community.

This year will be the first pickleball tournament but perhaps not the last. The Chamber has seen a rapid increase in participant interest since switching from golf to pickleball and hopes for a promising tournament.

“We see this as a long-term replacement, but like with any event, we’ll evaluate feedback afterward. If the enthusiasm and participation continue at the level we’re already seeing, I think the Pickleball Challenge will quickly become a new Chamber tradition. It’s about creating opportunities that are relevant, modern and accessible while still staying true to our mission of supporting Homewood’s business community,” Gartman said.