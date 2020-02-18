Arts panel encourages participation in the arts at monthly chamber luncheon

At the Feb. 18 Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, three panelists agreed: one of the most effective ways you can support the arts is to just show up.

The monthly luncheon, held at The Club, invited three local leaders within the art community to have a panel discussion on the local arts.

“Be there and support us,” said Keith Wolfe of Opera Birmingham. “There is so much happening here. So if you haven’t been to the symphony in a while, if you haven’t been to the museum, to concerts — go.”

Even though admission is free at the Birmingham Museum of Art, community participation is still important, said Graham Boettcher, a fellow at the museum. When the museum applies for grants, one metric they typically provide is the museum’s annual attendance.

“If we have 15 people coming a year, it’s unlikely they’re going to give us a $100,000 grant,” he said. “If we have 130,000 people coming a year, the chances are pretty good that they’ll see we’re serving the community.

“The biggest thing that you can do to help our organization and others like us is to be cheerleaders for us. Spread the word. Make sure that you and your friends and family are coming to our events. Talk it up to your friends from out of state,” he said.

Ian Phillips with Samford University said showing up is one of the biggest things you can do to support the arts. At Samford, many of the on-campus events are open to the public, not just the students.

“There’s almost not a day that goes by that we don’t have multiple events going on on our campus,” Phillips said. “Many of them are free or very low cost.”

In addition to buying tickets or attending events, Wolfe said the community can also volunteer to help support the arts. For example, many Opera Birmingham performances bring in guest artists, he said. Volunteers help house these guests.

“What resources do you have that we may be able to use?” he said. “There are many ways that you can give beyond money. The giving of your time and resources are also really important ways to make sure the arts stay vibrant here in the community.”

When the community invests in its artists, sometimes the artists can reinvest in the community.

“When you go out to the arts organizations, you’re not just investing in the organization by buying a ticket,” he said. “You’re investing in the community by going to dinner before the show.”

Last year, people from 32 counties across Alabama visited a show at Opera Birmingham, Wolfe said.

“So they are also investing in the community, and then your support helps us reinvest in the community,” he said.

Another way artists reinvest in the community is by helping local colleges and universities to recruit talent, Boettcher said.

“That's the thing people are asking: what’s the quality of life like here? What does this community have?” he said. “Especially if they’re moving in here from Seattle, Minneapolis or New York City. You’ve got to sell the community, and the arts are an incredible part of that.”

Diane Litsey, who moderated the panel and is the Homewood Arts Council chair, called Homewood a “thriving arts community.” Many residents are what she calls creatives, from graphic designers to musicians.

“We really want to be a magnet for these folks,” she said. “We want to make sure they’re happy here.

“I encourage you to participate in the arts as much as you can — making art, experiencing art, encouraging your children to have art experiences,” she said. “All of that is good for the spirit and good for the community as well.”

