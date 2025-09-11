Library, Inspections and Engineering lead Sept. 9 budget hearing

× Expand Image captured via City of Homewood Youtube Members of the Homewood City Council discuss budget items during the Sept. 9 hearing.

Homewood council members turned their attention to quality-of-life improvements Sept. 9, hearing budget presentations from the library, inspections, and engineering departments as part of the city’s new $128.5 million budget process. From technology upgrades at the library to demolition funding for condemned properties and stormwater fixes across neighborhoods, the proposals underscored how department heads are tying day-to-day operations to long-term capital planning.

The hearings continue Thursday, Sept. 11, when council members are scheduled to review the budgets for Public Works, Parks, Courts and Traffic. The public session begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Library outlines final renovations, technology upgrades

Library Director Judith Wright said the department’s requests include new technology, facility upgrades and completing the final phase of renovations.

“We’re shifting to Chrome boxes, which is a new movement in public libraries. It’s very cost savings,” she said. “One of the biggest asks we have is for a security camera project.”

Capital requests also include a lactation pod in the children’s department, ADA-compliant courtyard doors, an additional AC unit, new boardroom furniture, a study room and outdoor improvements such as picnic tables, benches and bike racks.

“One interesting request that we’re asking for is a lactation pod for the children’s department,” Wright said. “We also have several staff members who are nursing, and we do not have a place where they can comfortably do that.”

The library’s Phase 4 renovations would complete the children’s department, update signage and administrative spaces, and modernize restrooms dating back to the 1970s.

“Update the restrooms in the administration hallway. Some of the restrooms haven’t been touched since the 70s, when it was the church,” Wright said.

She also asked that the library’s part-time administrative assistant be converted to full-time in January to better manage grants and records.

“We currently have a part-time administrative assistant, and we’re requesting it go up to full-time,” she said. “What this position works on a lot is our recordkeeping for the library board and our grants.”

Inspections budget steady, adds portal and demolition funds

Inspections & Permits Director Wyatt Pugh said his department’s budget remains mostly level, with the biggest change coming in contractual services.

“Contractual services being the notable increase,” Pugh said. “It’s going to cost $55,000 annually to keep the citizens access portal and plan review system in place. It’s kind of consolidated.”

He said the upgrade will allow contractors and businesses to manage permits and licenses online.

“Like I said, one-stop shop, and it will be a great benefit to all of our contractors and service providers,” Pugh said.

The department also requested $330,000 for demolitions, including Buckingham Park apartments and potentially condemned homes.

“Demolition cost $330,000 to demolish the structure at the park at Buckingham,” he said.

Pugh also asked for a new plans examiner position and updated uniforms for staff.

Engineering seeks staff, details stormwater and capital projects

City Engineer Cale Smith said his department is managing a heavy capital workload and needs additional staff support.

Smith outlined ongoing capital projects including the Highway 31 pedestrian tunnel, set for completion after bidding in March 2026 and construction over the following summer, and multiple stormwater and creek wall fixes across the city.

“US 31 tunnel improvements. This is one that we postponed. We’re going to bid it in March and do it over next summer,” he said.

Other priorities include sidewalks and ADA ramps, an Edgewood crosswalk redesign, workspace upgrades at City Hall, slab repair at Fire Station 1, and design work for Fire Station 2.

“City Hall workroom renovation. That’s exciting,” Smith said.

Smith said plans also call for rebidding pickleball courts near the city’s mega field, with lighting as a potential add-on. Future capital projects could include senior center renovations, creek wall stabilization and even exploring a shared indoor gun range with nearby cities.

“This is a gun range, a training facility. All the over-the-mountain communities are having issues with where to do this,” he said.

Next hearings ahead

The council will continue hearing departmental presentations throughout September at City Hall, with final approval expected by the end of the month. All hearings begin at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.

Remaining hearing schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 11 — Public Works, Parks, Courts and Traffic;

Thursday, Sept. 18 — IT and Fleet;

Wednesday, Sept. 24 — Administration, City Manager and Finance;

Thursday, Sept. 25 — Revenues, General Fund and employee funding matters (COLA, bonuses, insurance, etc.);

Monday, Sept. 29 (if needed) — Hearing to address final adjustments ahead of budget adoption later that night.

Watch the full hearing here: