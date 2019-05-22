Girl Scout Lydia Estes earns Gold Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Lydia Estes.

Lydia Estes, a rising senior at Homewood High School, has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Estes earned her Gold Award for her project, “The Message is Clear,” focused on confidence and self-esteem among elementary-aged girls.

Estes wanted girls to realize their full potential and feel empowered through frequent reminders of their value. She hosted seminars for girls in area schools and held surveys to see how girls viewed themselves. She painted the school bathroom stall doors and around the mirrors with positive words, like “brave,” “strong” and “smart.”

“It’s one thing for an adult of teacher to say positive things, but it’s another level to have the words right on the mirror so you say them to yourself,” Estes said.

Her findings were that her project made the girls felt more empowered and kinder to themselves and others. She believes her project will have a ripple affect as these girls go into their schools and the world with more confidence and knowledge of their power.

“By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award,” said Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, “Lydia has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”

Estes said Girl Scouts had a big impact on her own self-esteem.

“I’ve grown up knowing that I can make a difference and have a voice,” she said. “Girl Scouts has allowed me to have so many great female role models, including my mom who is my troop leader.”

Each girl earning her Gold Award demonstrates excellence through a leadership project totaling more than 65 hours.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama