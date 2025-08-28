Get to Know: Patricia Smith, Dunkin’

× Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Patricia Smith of Homewood enjoys serving customers on busy mornings at the Dunkin' Donuts on Lakeshore Drive.

Patricia Smith works at the Dunkin' location on Lakeshore Drive near U.S. 31 in Homewood.

Q: How long have you been working here at Dunkin’, and what do you like about it?

A: I've been working here six months. I really enjoy making the drinks. I love it when the customers come in and make my day.

Q: Do you have a favorite thing on the menu?

A: The chicken bacon croissant — that's my favorite.

Q: What is probably the most popular thing that people buy at Dunkin’?

A: Can I name two? So basically they get avocado toast and sweet black pepper bacon, which is really famous too. Those are the two items most customers order.

Q: There are lots of different styles of coffee and drinks and the way people like it. What is probably the most popular way that people order a coffee here?

A: Frozen mocha. Basically what I do is put some mocha swirls in the cup first, then I put the ingredients in there with some whipped cream, put the mocha syrup on there and put hot chocolate toppings. It’s amazing. A lot of people like it.

Q: What do you like to do when you're not at work?

A: Be a mom. I have a daughter who is 11. She's my pride and joy. She is in the seventh grade. I'm super excited. She's an honor student, so I'm a very proud mom.