Get to Know: Patricia Smith, Dunkin’

by

Patricia Smith works at the Dunkin' location on Lakeshore Drive near U.S. 31 in Homewood.

Q: How long have you been working here at Dunkin’, and what do you like about it?

A: I've been working here six months. I really enjoy making the drinks. I love it when the customers come in and make my day.

Q: Do you have a favorite thing on the menu?

A: The chicken bacon croissant — that's my favorite.

Q: What is probably the most popular thing that people buy at Dunkin’?

A: Can I name two? So basically they get avocado toast and sweet black pepper bacon, which is really famous too. Those are the two items most customers order.

Q: There are lots of different styles of coffee and drinks and the way people like it. What is probably the most popular way that people order a coffee here?

A: Frozen mocha. Basically what I do is put some mocha swirls in the cup first, then I put the ingredients in there with some whipped cream, put the mocha syrup on there and put hot chocolate toppings. It’s amazing. A lot of people like it.

Q: What do you like to do when you're not at work?

A: Be a mom. I have a daughter who is 11. She's my pride and joy. She is in the seventh grade. I'm super excited. She's an honor student, so I'm a very proud mom.