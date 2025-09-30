Get to Know: Dr. Adrienne Carter

Expand Dr. Adrienne Carter

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am a 49-year-old mother of three sons: Ellis, Ethan and Emory. My husband is Dr. Hernando Carter. We have been married 23 years. I am from Birmingham. I graduated from Indian Springs High School. I then graduated in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama in 1998. After undergraduate school, I went to UAB School of Medicine. After graduation from UAB, I did an internal medicine residency at Carraway Hospital. I've had a passion for primary care and, after residency, I worked in primary care at Cooper Green until the hospital closed. For the last 12 years, I have worked at UAB in primary care.

Q: Why did you choose to live in Homewood? What is special to you about this community?

A: I enjoy running. One of the things I enjoy about living in Homewood is our robust running community. For the last 12-plus years, I have been running on Saturday mornings through our great city from the Trak Shak with the Birmingham Track Club. I love that Homewood is a diverse community made of loving families. It's a great place to raise a family. It has everything you need — great schools, restaurants and shops in a very central location.

Q: What is it like raising so many boys? What is the main lesson you hope to pass down to your sons?

A: It is a challenge raising three sons in a two-physician family. We have learned to work together. Our communication and planning is key.

Q: Why did you decide to be a doctor? What kind of medicine do you practice, and what attracted you to that specialty?

A: I've practiced internal medicine since 2005. I was always good at science and math. I just love people. I enjoy helping people and inspiring them to healthy living. I like the complexity of internal medicine, and I enjoy taking care of multiple complex problems and seeing people from the age of 18-100.

Q: What is something people may not know about you?

A: Something people may not know about me: I have run over 17 marathons (26.2). Running has taken me all over this country and even to Paris. I'm pretty much addicted to it. I may not be the fastest runner. I overall enjoy the camaraderie of group running, the physical challenges of races and just exploring the outdoors.

Q: What is next for you and your family personally? What is next for you as a professional?

A: My ultimate goal is to get these three boys through college. I hope to continue to build the strength of my marriage and family. I plan to continue to learn more for my practice of medicine. I hope to continue to inspire my patients to live healthier and happier lives.