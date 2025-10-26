From walk-on to award winner: Auburn honors Homewood grad Carson Bedics

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn University Homewood native and Auburn runner Carson Bedics, a former walk-on, will receieve the university’s Cliff Hare Award for academic, athletic and community excellence — honoring leadership and perseverance.

Homewood High School graduate Carson Bedics will be honored with Auburn University’s Cliff Hare Award during halftime of the Tigers’ Nov. 1 football game against Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The prestigious award, presented annually since 1958, recognizes a senior student-athlete who demonstrates excellence in academics and athletics and embodies leadership, integrity and courage.

The award’s namesake, Clifford Leroy Hare, was a member of Auburn’s first football team and a longtime university leader — serving as a professor, dean of the College of Chemistry and later president of the Southeastern Conference. Bedics joins a notable group of past recipients, including Olympic athletes and prominent football players. His selection as a former walk-on in a non-revenue sport underscores the values Auburn seeks to honor.

Raised in the Birmingham area, Bedics moved to Homewood in middle school and credits his family and community for shaping his character and sense of responsibility. His decision to attend Auburn was influenced by its academic reputation, in-state tuition and family connection — his father is a 1994 Auburn graduate and lifelong fan. “The choice just made sense,” Bedics said, emphasizing that there was no pressure to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Although he set a state indoor record in the 1,600 meters while at Homewood High, Bedics was not heavily recruited. He reached out directly to Auburn’s coaching staff during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually earned a walk-on opportunity in cross-country. “The level of competition at the collegiate level is incredible,” he said. “Success came only through an intense devotion to consistency.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Carson Bedics Homewood native and Auburn runner Carson Bedics, a former walk-on, is all smiles after earning his undergraduate degree from Auburn University.

That consistency paid off. Over the course of Bedics’ time with Auburn’s men’s cross-country program, the team steadily improved — rising from last place in the SEC to a fifth-place finish in 2023, the program’s best finish in more than a decade. In 2024, he and three teammates earned all-region honors. He was named captain of the distance roster for his senior season, a reflection of his leadership and commitment.

Academically, Bedics pursued a degree in biosystems engineering, drawn to the program’s focus on sustainability and alternative energy. A campus visit and conversation with the department head helped solidify his interest in the field. “The biosystems curriculum is designed to develop new solutions for ecosystem resilience and alternative energies, which is very appealing to me,” he said.

He faced early challenges adjusting to college during the pandemic but rebounded, eventually earning Academic All-American honors in 2022. “Receiving that award was a tangible sign of righting my course at Auburn,” Bedics said.

To manage the demands of athletics and academics, Bedics leaned on discipline and routine. “Prioritize your sleep schedule,” he joked. “But really, I had to sacrifice a lot of free time and social opportunities. That discipline allowed me to invest my energy where it mattered most.”

Beyond the classroom and track, Bedics was involved in community service. He volunteered with Project Uplift, a mentorship program for at-risk youth in Lee County, and participated in environmental cleanups on public lands and waterways. “Giving back in small ways has always provided me with perspective and appreciation for the privileges I’ve been afforded,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to repay the investments others have made in me.”

Bedics said the Cliff Hare Award came as a surprise. “Honestly, it came as a bit of a shock,” Bedics said. “There have been many distinguished former winners, including Olympic athletes and many notable Auburn football players.” As an athlete in a non-revenue sport, he expressed appreciation for broader recognition of student-athlete contributions. “It is often difficult for smaller sports to receive equitable exposure… I hope there continues to be more recognition for student-athletes who make an impact, regardless of their media exposure.”

Now a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in chemical engineering, Bedics is focused on environmental sustainability and hopes to work in water resource management. He remains active in campus life through clubs and service while planning for the long-term impact he hopes to make.

Reflecting on his time as a student-athlete, Bedics emphasized the significance of the journey. “Representing Auburn as a student-athlete has been one of the most meaningful life experiences,” he said. “If I can have a similar leadership effect on others, I will know that I’ve spent my time well.”