Reading "My Sister, the Serial Killer" by Oyinkan Braithwaite. Join us for this darkly funny novel about a Nigerian woman whose younger sister has a very inconvenient habit of killing her boyfriends.

This event will be held virtual via Zoom. Please click the register button to register. The Zoom meeting information will be sent out before the event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org