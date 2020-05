We will be meeting virtually to discuss Casey Cep's Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.

This bestseller is the compelling tale that is a true-crime thriller, a courtroom drama, and miniature biography of Harper Lee. Register online. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.